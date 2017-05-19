Pritchett, Locken to emcee Evening of Hope

Brad Pritchett with Dallas Theater Center and DVtv and Real Housewives of Dallas star LeeAnne Locken are emcees for the 2017 Evening of Hope: Be The Cure, AIDS Outreach Center’s annual fundraising gala.

Pritchett this week said he is thrilled to be participating in the gala.

“When AIDS Outreach Center reached out to me and asked if I would co-emcee their Evening of Hope gala, I was ecstatic. It’s important to me to shed even more light on organizations like AOC, whose mission is to serve people living with or at risk for HIV,” Pritchett said.

“I make it a priority to stay involved in our LGBT community and stand with our family and allies to keep our momentum moving forward, despite the current political climate,” he continued. “AOC provides support to more than 1,500 individuals annually; the

Evening of Hope is an opportunity to celebrate that success, and I couldn’t be more proud to stand on that stage with LeeAnne Locken and guide the party through the night.”

Evening of Hope is the largest fundraising dinner for HIV/AIDS in Fort Worth and proceeds benefit the programs and services of AIDS Outreach Center

Those programs include HIV testing, testing for other STDs, case management, prevention and testing outreach, a nutrition program and the nutritional center, the Geisel-Morris Dental Clinic, mental health services and youth services. AOC also offers a variety of support groups: Seasoned Survivors, for those who have lived with HIV for 10 years or longer; Man Talk, for gay and bisexual men; and Futuro Unidos, an HIV information group for Spanish-speakers.

For details on these programs, visit AOC.org. The center also has an HIV testing hotline, 817-479-1200, and the offices are located at 400 N. Beach Street, between Interstate 30 and State Highway 121 just east of downtown Fort Worth.

Evening of Hope takes place at the Worthington Hotel Fort Worth, 200 Main St. The event begins with a cocktail hour at 6:30 p.m., followed by the dinner at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 each, available online at aoc.org.

— Tammye Nash

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 19, 2017.

