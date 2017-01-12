More pro-LGBT bills have been filed so far than anti

So far, more pro-LGBT bills have been filed in the Texas Legislature than anti-LGBT bills. Here’s a list of the bills Equality Texas is following so far with links to more information about them.

HB refers to a House Bill and SB refers to a Senate Bill.

SUPPORTED LEGISLATION

HB 96 by Joe Moody, D-El Paso – Repealing the unconstitutional provision on “homosexual conduct” & other statutory references to it.

HB 192 by Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio – Prohibiting discrimination in housing.

HB 225 by Eric Johnson, D-Dallas – Prohibiting discrimination in employment.

HB 226 by Donna Howard, D-Austin – Improving HIV/AIDS prevention programs.

HB 258 by Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas – Prohibiting state agency contracting with vendors in states that repealed nondiscrimination protections or proscribe discrimination

HB 290 by Eric Johnson, D-Dallas – Prohibiting sex discrimination in compensation.

HB 331 by Mary Gonzalez, D-ElPaso – Equalizing access to the “Romeo & Juliet” defense.

HB 494 by Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas – Prohibiting state travel to states that repealed nondiscrimination protections or proscribe discrimination

HB 569 by Celia Israel, D-Austin – Relating to unprofessional conduct by mental health providers who attempt to change the sexual orientation of a child; providing penalties.

HB 573 by Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston – Repealing the unconstitutional provision on “homosexual conduct” & other statutory references to it, plus post-Obergefell statutory modifications to reflect marriages of same-sex couples and their family relationships.

SB 157 by Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso – Making changes to statute reflecting legalization of the freedom to marry.

SB 165 by Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-Houston – Prohibiting discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and state contracting.

SB 166 by Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; John Whitmire, D-Houston – Repealing the unconstitutional provision on “homosexual conduct” & other statutory references to it.

SB 236 by Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio – Repealing the unconstitutional provision on “homosexual conduct” & other statutory references to it.

SB 251 by Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso – Repealing the unconstitutional provision on “homosexual conduct” & other statutory references to it, plus post-Obergefell statutory modifications to reflect marriages of same-sex couples and their family relationships.

SJR 16 by Jose Rodriguez, D-El Paso; Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston; Juan Hinojosa, D-McAllen; John Whitmire, D-Houston – Constitutional amendment to repeal the unconstitutional restrictions on the freedom to marry.

