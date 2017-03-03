Ask a professional

We asked several local real estate agents to suggest where you should buy next

First-time home buyers have a lot of considerations — how much can they afford? Who to hire as a Realtor, mortgage lender, title company, etc. But perhaps no question is more important than, “Where should I even look?”

We asked some Dallas real estate professionals to weigh in on their favorite neighborhoods for up-and-coming homeowners, applying any criteria that in their experience are most important. Here is what they said.

Casa View in Dallas is a very progressive and diverse neighborhood located east of White Rock Lake. It is one of the few remaining neighborhoods in Dallas where you can still find a single-family home in the low-$200k range. Its proximity to the lake and all the trails make it a very attractive neighborhood for many young families and professionals. It is a neighborhood rich with history and holds Dallas’s largest collections of mid-century modern homes. It’s no secret that this neighborhood has much to offer and has attracted a lot of investors and developers to capitalize on this opportunity.

— Mohammed Jaber,

Ebby Halliday Realtors/Preston Center

I recently had some buyers moving to Texas from out-of-state. They wanted to live near Downtown Dallas to enjoy restaurants, nightlife and shopping, but desired a spacious home with decent square footage. The Dallas market is on fire now, so finding a home with more than 2,500 square feet for under $350K can be harder than getting Hamilton tickets. The Enclave at Grove Hill is the best-kept secret in Dallas. Very affordable, less than 10 minutes from Uptown, a gated community with homes built in the last 10 years. It gets you the most bang for your buck in the Dallas area… and you can still afford Hamilton tickets after closing.

— Mikey Abrams,

Texas Pride Realty

One of the best little hidden pocket neighborhoods in my opinion is Bryan Place. It is literally hidden and not many know it even exists. It is a neighborhood I personally lived in for many years and it offers a terrific variety of home styles — from single family to townhomes and condos, all within a short distance of Downtown, Uptown, Deep Ellum and all major highways. There is a ton of revitalization going on all around the neighborhood that should continue to raise property values! A buyer can get into the neighborhood starting in the mid-100s up to the 600s.

— John C. Weber,

Hickman Weber

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition MARCH 3, 2017.

