Proposal to limit bar hours along Lower Greenville could also affect Oak Lawn

A proposal to limit hours of late night businesses goes to a Dallas City Council committee this week before being voted on by the full city council.

The proposal for the “Late Hours Overlay” was made last summer, specifically targeting Lower Greenville Avenue. However, other entertainment districts, such as Cedar Springs Road, could be covered by the ordinance if local residents complain about noise, parking, crime, trash, traffic or property damage in the area.

The proposal could force bars to close at midnight. Other businesses mentioned in the proposal are fitness centers, restaurants and food stores that remain open past midnight.

Businesses that want to remain open later than midnight along Lower Greenville Avenue would have to obtain Special Use Permits. While Oak Lawn’s entertainment district is not included in the current proposal, complaints by the area’s ever-increasing non-LGBT population could prompt the council to include it.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)