Pulitzers recognize journo who spilled the beans on Trump

In the least-surprising news of the week, David Fahrenthold of the Washington Post won the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting, for his exhaustive reporting on Donald Trump and the Trump Foundation’s shady dealings.

The Pulitzers are considered the preeminent award in journalism, as well as awarding awards for music, theater and literature.

Explanatory Reporting went to the consortium of journalists who broke the “Panama Papers” case. Breaking News Reporting, which went to the staff of Oakland’s East Bay Times, saw the staff of the Dallas Morning News as finalists for their police ambush shooting coverage, along with the Orlando Sentinel for coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Surprisingly, three categories — Criticism, Editorial Cartooning and Public Service Reporting — went without a winner; the finalists were considering not deserving of being singled out.

On the other hand, in the category of Drama, playwright Lynn Nottage won a second Pulitzer in nine years for Sweat, but no other finalists were named.

You can see the full list here.

