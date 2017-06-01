Pulse massacre survivor dies in car crash

Jahqui Sevilla, 20, who survived the Pulse nightclub massacre last June, died in a car crash in Orlando early on Sunday morning, May 28, after losing control of her car.

Sevilla played for the Orlando Anarchy Women’s Football team, and a team representative wrote on the Anarchy Facebook page:

Jahqui Sevilla was taken from her family and her football family in a tragic automobile crash. Grief is not a sign of weakness. It is an emotional, physical and spiritual necessity of life. Grief allows each person time to turn a loss into a strong memory in the heart. When a person we love leaves us, we never lose them – they become more of a part of us. Jahqui Sevilla will always be in our hearts and a part of the Orlando Anarchy Family.

The first anniversary of the Pulse massacre is on June 11.

