Put the Mary in ‘The Merry Wives of Windsor:’ Shakespeare’s gay night

Summer in North Texas means Shakespeare in the Park — whether through Fort Worth’s Trinity Shakespeare Festival or Shakespeare Dallas over at Samuell-Grand. This summer, Shakespeare Dallas is performing in rep a new adaptation of Cervantes called Quixote, as well as one of the Bard’s comedies, The Merry Wives of Windsor. And on Thursday, June 29, you can attend with 50 percent off tickets for their LGBT Night at the Park. The gates open at 7:30 p.m., so come early and bring a picnic dinner and find a seat on the lawn in time for the 8:15 p.m. showtime, and share Shakes with other queer folks. (You can print off the voucher below.)

