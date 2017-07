The Rainbow Lounge has found a new home. Check their Facebook page for updates.

“Rainbow lounge of Fort Worth is excited to announce our new home Address 212 Lipscomb St., Fort Worth, Tx, 76104. Old converted warehouses make beautiful bars. Located next to the Twilight Lounge. We apologize it’s taken so long, but these things take time. We should be up and running in a couple of months. We will keep everyone posted.”

Comments (powered by FaceBook)