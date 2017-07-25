New Rainbow Lounge releases floorplan

The Rainbow Lounge, scheduled to open in its new location, released a floor plan of its new facility.

The new bar will be located at 212 Lipscomb St., about 1/2 mile from the old bar at 651 Jennings. The bar will be located in a building that was Morrison Surplus Outlet Warehouse. Two other bars will locate in the same building — Twilite Lounge that has a location in Deep Ellum and Anvil Lounge that’s described as an Irish biker bar by the Star Telegram. Apparently the two straight bars are OK with sharing a space with a gay bar.

The original Rainbow Lounge location burned to the ground on June 1. The location, previously known as 651, had been a gay bar since 1969, the same year as Stonewall. The Rainbow Lounge became notorious for a raid by TABC and Fort Worth police that resulted in injuries to patrons a week after it opened on the 40th anniversary of Stonewall.

