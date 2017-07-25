New Rainbow Lounge releases floorplan

Posted on 24 Jul 2017 at 4:09pm

The Rainbow Lounge, scheduled to open in its new location, released a floor plan of its new facility.

The new bar will be located at 212 Lipscomb St., about 1/2 mile from the old bar at 651 Jennings. The bar will be located in a building that was Morrison Surplus Outlet Warehouse. Two other bars will locate in the same building — Twilite Lounge that has a location in Deep Ellum and Anvil Lounge that’s described as an Irish biker bar by the Star Telegram. Apparently the two straight bars are OK with sharing a space with a gay bar.

The original Rainbow Lounge location burned to the ground on June 1. The location, previously known as 651, had been a gay bar since 1969, the same year as Stonewall. The Rainbow Lounge became notorious for a raid by TABC and Fort Worth police that resulted in injuries to patrons a week after it opened on the 40th anniversary of Stonewall.

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Filmmaker Robert Camina releases trailer for documentary on Rainbow Lounge raid
  2. Rainbow Lounge announces new location
  3. ‘Raid of the Rainbow Lounge’ debuts today on DVD
  4. WaterTower to host free screening of ‘Raid of the Rainbow Lounge’
  5. Rainbow Lounge to mark anniversary of raid with party Monday