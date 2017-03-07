Rally remembers recent trans murder victims

Posted on 06 Mar 2017 at 12:40pm

About 25 people gathered in Reverchon Park on Friday evening, March 3, to remember trans victims of violence with a candlelight vigil. At least seven trans women of color already have been murdered this year. Two of the seven occurred in Louisiana over the past week and a third in Louisiana revealed last week after misgendering the deceased. Last year, at least 27 transgender people were killed in the U.S.

Shannon Walker, who organized the rally with Trans Pride Initiative, called the murders particularly violent involving stabbings and shootings.

 

 

David Taffet | Follow Me on Twitter

