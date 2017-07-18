Are you ready for the Party? The Wedding Party & Expo, that is

The third annual Wedding Party & Expo, the largest LGBT wedding expo in Texas, is less than a week away, and event sponsors are reminding potential vendors to reserve their booth space and potential guests to register to attend as soon as possible.

The event is free to the public, but each guest must be registered. You can register — quickly, easily and for free — right here.

And event though it is billed as an LGBT community event, this isn’t just for same-sex couples looking for information and resources in planning their weddings. Straight folks are welcome, too AND it’s not just for weddings, either. Most of the vendors who will be there offer services that come in handy in planning any big events — anniversaries, special birthdays, parties of all kinds. PLUS, there will be free samples of things like Yelibelly chocolates, cakes and other goodies AND a cash bar.

Seriously, this ain’t your grandma’s bridal expo. It’s a party like only the gays can throw!

So register today and come on out to the Coronado Ballroom at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 Stemmons Freeway, from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Admission is free and so is parking.

Vendors: there are a very few booths left and what’s left are going fast. Get in on the action by calling 214-754-8710 ext 115 today.

