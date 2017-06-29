Councilman Omar Narvaez, whose district includes the Continental Street Ron Kirk Bridge, CBS Radio, Mrs. Baird’s (I didn’t know there even was still a Mrs. Baird’s) and the city of Dallas (I DID know there was still a city of Dallas) present “Red, White & Boom on the Bridge,” an early 4th of July celebration.

The public will be able to take a stroll across the Angela Hunt Hill Bridge — the Calatrava bridge that is the largest cable-stayed bridge built to cross the narrowest body of water in the world, aka Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The event is free and open to the public 6-10 p.m. on Monday, July 3. Most of the parking available is on the West Dallas side, so good luck getting over there with Continental Street no longer a car traffic bridge and the new bridge closed. Cross the river on the Sylvan Avenue Bridge or the Commerce Street Bridge. Or try finding parking on the Commerce Street side. Or take DART to Union Station and walk across to the downtown entrance to the Commerce Street crossing.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)