Religions may refuse to recognize same-sex marriage in Nevada

Under a proposed new law that would delete archaic language from the state constitution, Nevada will recognize all marriages equally regardless of gender. That proposition will have to be approved by voters in a ballot measure in 2020.

To make the revision in state law more palatable to voters, religious institutions and clergy may refuse to recognize same-sex marriages.

What that non-recognition means is unclear. Religious institutions that are employers could conceivably refuse to pay for insurance for a same-sex spouse while insuring an opposite-sex spouse. They could retain the right to fire someone for marrying a same-sex spouse, but without nondiscrimination protections that could happen now.

Probably the intention is to assure bigots that no member of the clergy would be forced to perform a same-sex wedding. No clergy has ever been forced to perform any wedding in the U.S.

In most states, including Texas, anti-marriage equality laws remains on the books, although it is unconstitutional and unenforcible because of the Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex marriage.

