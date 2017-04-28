Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson to host annual conference: A World of Women for World Peace

Congresswoman Johnson will host her annual conference: A World of Women for World Peace to bring a greater visibility to women who are victims of war and aggression and women who promote peacemaking, peacekeeping and peace-building activities in their communities. This year’s conference will address the Israel-Palestine peace process and promote a discussion of new ideas for a lasting solution to the conflict. The event will be held at UNT Dallas College of Law on Saturday, April 29 at 9:30 a.m.
To attend, RSVP here. The registration deadline has been extended through Friday, April 28.
Speakers include:
Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30)
Hamutal Gouri, Israeli Peace Activist, Women Wage Peace
Yousef Bashir, Palestinian Peacemaker
Imam Omar Suleiman, Muslim Community Leader
Rabbi Nancy Kasten
Reverend Vonciel Jones Hill
A World of Women for World Peace Conference info:
Saturday, April 29, 2017, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. (Limited seating. Seating begins at 9 a.m.)
UNT Dallas College of Law (Atrium), 1901 Main St., Dallas 75201