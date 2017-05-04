Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s statement on the passage of the Trumpcare

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson released the following statement after Trumpcare, formally known as the American Healthcare Act, passed the House of Representatives. If passed by the Senate, it’s estimated the replacement for the Affordable Care Act will take healthcare away from 24 million people.

Rep. Johnson’s statement:

Today’s vote for the Trumpcare bill is disgraceful and hurtful to the American people. This Republican-led bill did not afford the American people time to hear debate while lacking transparency. We also never received an official score from the Congressional Budget Office stating how many Americans would be negatively impacted and the amount of money it will cost the nation.

What happened today has stripped away the basic fundamental right of health care for everyone. My office received numerous calls from constituents in the 30th district, health care professionals and health care advocates opposing this bill. Additionally there seems to still be a divide because there were a number of my Republican colleagues who opposed this bill as well.

This bill is not perfect and it is our job as elected officials to represent the bests interests of the American people. So we should not be supporting or applauding the passage of this most recent bill when it makes coverage unaffordable to those with pre-existing conditions and imposes an age tax on seniors who are the most vulnerable.

Unfortunately, an opportunity was wasted to really work together to address the current issues of the Affordable Care Act, but it will be up to the Senate to take up this bill. I urge my Senate colleagues to act with humility and do their due diligence to safeguard health care affordability and coverage for everyone.

