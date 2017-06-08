Rep. Victoria Neave arrested on suspected DWI

Posted on 07 Jun 2017 at 9:43am

Rep Victoria Neave

Freshman state Rep. Victoria Neave was arrested overnight on suspected DWI.

Dallas police were responding to a call after a single vehicle accident at Abrams at LaVista in East Dallas.

Neave defeated incumbent Kenneth Sheets in the November election and was named House Freshman of the Year by the Democratic Caucus.

The police report states:

On June 6, 2017, at about 11:28 p.m., Dallas officers responded to a call regarding a single vehicle accident at Abrams Parkway and La Vista Drive. The driver of the vehicle, Victoria Neave, L/F/ 36, was arrested for suspicion of Driving While Intoxicated,  Misdemeanor B. 

