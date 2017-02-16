Republican Congresswoman supports her transgender son

Posted on 16 Feb 2017 at 10:31am

U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Fla., released a video to support the rights of transgender people to use public accommodations.

Ros-Lehtinen represents a South Florida district that includes Miami and has usually been the first Republican to sign on as a co-sponsor of employment nondiscrimination legislation each time it’s introduced in Congress. This video is to discourage anti-trans legislation like SB6 in Texas for very personal reasons — her son is transgender.

David Taffet

