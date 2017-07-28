Republican negative reaction to trans military ban grows

As Trump doubles down on his transgender bigotry, opposition to his position increases and his excuse to discriminate — cost — gets examined.

Human Rights Campaign offered some comparisons:

• Security for Melania Trump to stay in Trump Tower for six months: $26.8 million

(This doesn’t include lost business along 5th Avenue because of street closures)

• Trump’s weekend golf trips to Mar-A-Lago: $20 million

(This doesn’t include loss of business in Palm Beach because of bridge and road closures to the island)

• Trans healthcare in the military for a year: $2.4-8.4 million

And here’s what the Republican reaction has been (quotes from the Washington Post, CNN and US News and World Report)

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, was still open to a ban, but thought the military should weigh in and policy should be set via Twitter. He said, “The President’s tweet this morning regarding transgender Americans in the military is yet another example of why major policy announcements should not be made via Twitter.”

Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, said, “There is no reason to force service members who are able to fight, train, and deploy to leave the military — regardless of their gender identity.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, said, “I don’t think we should be discriminating against anyone. Transgender people are people, and deserve the best we can do for them. I look forward to getting much more information and clarity from our military leaders about the policy the President tweeted today.”

The only additional information he got was that the military doesn’t plan to discriminate.

A spokesperson for Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, the first female combat veteran elected to the Senate, said, “While she believes taxpayers shouldn’t cover the costs associated with a gender reassignment surgery, Americans who are qualified and can meet the standards to serve in the military should be afforded that opportunity.”

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said, “You ought to treat everybody fairly and give everybody a chance to serve.”

Sen. Thom Tillis R-N.C., “I would have significant objections to any proposal that calls for a specific group of American patriots currently serving in uniform to be removed from the military.”

Former Marine and current Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said, “My initial reaction is, if you can meet those standards, we shouldn’t care who you are. So, meet the standards, and you should be able to join the military.”

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Florida, said, “No American, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, should be prohibited from honor + privilege of serving our nation.”

Ros-Lehtinen has been a staunch LGBT ally in the House of Representatives. Her son is transgender.

