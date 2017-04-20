Not all Republicans are supporting the House’s bathroom bill

State Rep. Jason Villalba, R-Dallas, has come out against the House version of the bathroom room, which had a hearing yesterday, (Wednesday, April 19). From the sound of his tweet, he’s not in favor of any version of the bill.

“End this tonight. Texans are NOT in favor of bigotry. We are bigger than this. I am a NO on # HB2899. # TxLege,” he tweeted.

The House Witness Viewer shows how many people were registered to speak for and against the bill. A total of 389 people registered to speak. Of those 18 supported the bill, 369 were against and two were neutral.

Villalba represents a portion of north and east Dallas.

