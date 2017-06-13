ResistMarch: Showing some Pride in Los Angeles

Photographer James Franklin, formerly of Dallas, shared some of his photos of the #ResistMarch, held Sunday, June 11, in Los Angeles, with Dallas Voice.

According to organizers, more than 100,000 people turned out for the LA event, which was held in conjunction with the Equality March for Unity and Pride in Washington, D.C., and marches across the country, including in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Texarkana and Abilene — all held on Sunday.

More than “100,000 of you showed up in the spirit of unity and action that’s going to be needed to get our country back on the right track,” LA march organizers said in an email on Monday, June 12. “Just the sight of you en masse has inspired those marginalized by today’s political climate and scare the crap out of those attempting to take our rights away. … WE ARE A FORCE!”

Check here for photos of the Dallas march by Chuck Marcelo with Marcelo Media

And watch this Friday’s print issue of Dallas Voice for John Selig’s photos from the Dallas Equality March.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)