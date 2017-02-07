Resource Center meets, exceeds capital campaign goal

Officials with Resource Center announced today that the agency has exceeded its capital campaign goal of $8.7 million dollars.

According to a statement released this morning (Tuesday, Feb. 7), “Since 2008, a broad base of generous donors contributed [more than] $9,029,000 in funds to the campaign, enabling the Center to expand services and build a new community center on Cedar Springs Road. The light-filled, triangular-shaped, 20,000-square-foot community center is home for LBGTQ youth, seniors, family, advocacy and behavioral health programs.”

Resource Center Chief Executive Officer Cece Cox said, “The generous spirit of our community prevailed and we are thankful for everyone who has helped us reach this milestone. Thanks to the generosity of donors and community partners of the capital campaign, we are able to ensure the well-being of Dallas’ LGBTQ youth and seniors and the mental health needs of our community.”

The statement expressed thanks for “the guidance and experience of the Center’s board of directors, building committee, architect and legal counsel.”

And Capital Campaign Steering Committee Chair Terry Loftis said, “We appreciate friends of the Center for donating and discounting goods and services to create a welcoming, iconic building and the dedicated campaign committee and volunteers who helped us fundraise. From the start, this campaign was rooted in service, commitment and love for our clients and the community.”

The capital campaign funded the renovation of the health campus at Reagan and Brown streets allowing consolidation of HIV services for nutrition services, the food pantry, insurance assistance and case management. Accessible and convenient STD and HIV testing is maintained at the Center’s Nelson-Tebedo Clinic on Cedar Springs Road, also the home for the dental clinic.

Chief Development Officer Cameron Hernholm noted, “Resource Center’s capital campaign was the largest such effort by an LGBT agency in the state of Texas and one of the largest LGBT capital campaigns in the country. [All donors], whether they have given $1 or $1 million will be recognized on the ‘donor walls’ at the new community center and newly remodeled health campus. It’s taken community gifts to make this happen, and everyone who contributed deserves to be recognized.”

To schedule a tour of the new community center, email development@myresourcecenter.org.

For more information or to support the Center contact Cameron Hernholm, Chief Development Officer, at 214-540-4421 or chernholm@myresourcecenter.org.

