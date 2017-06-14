Resource Center speaks out against ACA repeal

Resource Center officials, along with representatives of 150 other organizations across the country, have signed a letter asking senators not to repeal the Affordable Care Act. The letter was written and sent by representatives of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights based in Washington, D.C.

The letter points out that repeal and reduction in Medicaid would leave 23 million people without health insurance, including 14 million who would lose coverage immediately. The new law would impact especially “individuals and families living in poverty, people of color, women, immigrants, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors and individuals with limited English proficiency.”

Medicaid, they point out, covers one in five Americans, one in three children and 10 million people with disabilities.

“We urge you to oppose any repeal of the Affordable Care Act, attempts to change Medicaid’s open-ended funding guarantee into a block grant or per capita caps,” they ask senators now considering a repeal of ACA that may be voted on before Congress recesses for the 4th of July.

