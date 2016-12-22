Richard Branson crowdsurfs for Virgin at Love

If I ever thought I’d never live to see a British knight crowdsurf after a tequila shot, I would have been wrong.

On Monday night, Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group (a minority shareholder in Virgin America, but the visionary behind its service) was in Dallas at The Rustic, trying to garner support for the ability of the airline to begin flying out of Love Field when the Wright Amendment expires this October.

It seemed like a done deal when I reported it about two weeks ago: There were some formalities, but the agreement has been reached. But a campaign to prevent the flights out of two gates at Love (to L.A., S.F., NYC and D.C.) led Virgin and Branson to hurriedly schedule this schmoozefest to generate buzz for their “Free Love Field” campaign (including website and petition). You can hear part of Branson’s speech below.

Branson In Dallas

