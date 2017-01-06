RIP Angela Aaron-Winchester; services set

Dallas Voice extends our condolences to the family and friends of Charles Aaron Grimes-Wichester, aka Angela Aaron-Winchester, former monarch of the Imperial Court de Fort Worth/Arlington, who passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Rev. Carol West will officiate at a memorial service and celebration of life set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Celebration Community Church, 908 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fort Worth. The celebration will then continue at The Queen Mothers Review Show, starting at 7 p.m. at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., also in Fort Worth.

Court members attending the memorial service are asked to wear their state attire if possible.

