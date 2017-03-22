Last year, RuPaul Charles made herstory when the shady queen win the Emmy Award for best reality TV host for his fierce work on RuPaul’s Drag Race. The show has aired since its inception on Logo, but that’s about to change. For Season 9, the series is making a lot of changes. First, it will air on Fridays instead of Mondays. Second, it is moving to sister station VH-1. And this year, each episode will be preceded by a “party” hosted by Wendy Williams (who, truth be told, I thought was a drag queen for about four years, and didn’t know why nobody brought it up).

I can’t say any of these changes make sense to me. The people who watch Drag Race are not the kind who will typically be glued to their TV sets at 7 p.m. on a Friday. Certainly most working queens will already be on their way to the clubs to put on makeup and squeeze into those Spanx.

Moving it to VH-1 also seems to deprive Logo of one of its few hit shows; a simulcast or same-day-delayed airing on Logo would seem to make more sense. (It does appear, although the Logo press office’s clarity is all but non-existent, that the show will continue to air new Season 9 episodes on Mondays, more than 72 hours after we already know the results.)

That said, this season will feature guests including Lady Gaga on the season opener, pictured. We’ll be watching if only for that.

