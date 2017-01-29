Rylee Spire becomes first-ever trans Mr. Texas Leather

This week, I wrote about Rylee Janus Spire, a trans man who two weeks ago became the first trans man ever to take the Mr. Dallas Eagle leather title. I mentioned in the article that he would be competing this weekend for Mr. Texas Leather — a direct feeder event to the International Mr. Leather competition — and if he won that, would also be the first-ever trans holder of that title. And that’s exactly what happened Saturday night.

Spire bested a strong lineup of seven contestants to be named Mr. Texas Leather. First-runner-up went to Ursus.

In addition, Dawn was named Ms Texas Leather. All of the contestants also auctioned off at least one basket of goodies; Dawn broke the band — her one basket took in $1,400 alone.

Congrats to everyone!

