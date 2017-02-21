Same-sex marriage reduces adolescent suicide

A new study released by the Juvenile American Medical Association indicates that legalization of same-sex marriage has reduced adolescent suicide attempts.

Using information from 47 states, same-sex marriage policies were associated with a 7 percent reduction in the proportion of all high school students reporting a suicide attempt over the past year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-to-24-year-olds.

The report concludes that some of the reasons for reduction in suicide include policies preventing same-sex marriage constitute social stigma and increased media attention that accompanies legalization includes increased social support.

“For each of these reasons, same-sex marriage policies may reduce the stigma experienced by adolescents who are sexual minorities,” the report concludes.

Prior research suggests an association between same-sex marriage policies and mental health.

This trend has been noticed for awhile. After Massachusetts legalized same-sex marriage in 2004, “expenditures on mental health care significantly decreased among men who have sex with men in the year following legalization of same-sex marriage relative to the year prior.”

Comments (powered by FaceBook)