San Antonio woman is 12th trans person murdered this year

Kenne McFadden has been identified as the 11th transgender person murdered in the U.S. since Jan. 1.

A San Antonio River Walk barge operator found McFadden’s fully-clothed body floating in the San Antonio River on April 9. But her name was not added to the list of trans murder victims until this week because police misgendered and dead-named her. Police also said there were no obvious signs of trauma and McFadden’s death was accidental.

Now, two months later, according to the San Antonio Current, officials have acknowledged that McFadden was a trans woman “in the process of transitioning,” and have ruled her death a homicide by drowning — even though the updated police report still identifies her as male.

SAPD Sgt. Jesse Salame told KENS 5 this week that investigators have determined that McFadden was murdered and possibly pushed into the river. Salame also confirmed that police have a suspect in the case — a man that McFadden knew who is already in jail on unrelated charges. He also said police have found no evidence that McFadden’s murder was linked to her race — she was black — or her gender identity.

Other trans people murdered this year have been:

Mesha Caldwell, 41, a black trans woman from Canton, Miss., found shot to death Jan. 4. The murder is still under investigation and no suspects have been arrested.

Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow, 28, an American Indian woman who identified as transgender and two-spirit, found dead in her apartment in Sioux Falls, S.D., on. Jan. 6. Joshua Rayvon LeClaire, 25, has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in connection with her death.

JoJo Striker, 23, a black trans woman murdered in Toledo, Ohio, on Feb. 8. No arrests have been made.

Tiara Richmond, also known as Keke Collier, 24, a trans woman of color shot to death in Chicago on the morning of Feb. 21. She was found dead on the same street as two other transgender women murdered in 2012. No arrests have been made.

Chyna Gibson, aka Chyna Doll Dupree, 31, a black trans woman shot to death in New Orleans on Feb. 25. She was a well-known performer in the ballroom community who was visiting friends and family in New Orleans at the time of her death. No arrests have been made.

Ciara McElveen, 26, a trans woman of color stabbed to death in New Orleans on Feb. 27. McElveen did outreach for the homeless community. No arrests have been made.

Jaquarrius Holland, 18, a black transwoman shot to death in Monroe, La., on Feb. 19. She was initially misgendered by police and media reports. No arrests have been made.

Alphonza Watson, 38, a black trans woman shot to death in Baltimore, Md., on March 22. No arrests have been made.

Chay Reed, 28, a trans woman of color shot to death on April 21 in Miami. No arrests have been made.

Kenneth Bostick, 59, a trans man who was beaten to death April 25 in Chelsea, New York City. Joseph Griffin, 26, has been arrested and charged with his death.

Also, Sherrell Faulkner, 46, a transgender woman of color severely injured in an attack in Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 30, 2016, died of her injuries on May 16. No arrests have been made.

