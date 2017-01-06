Scene • 01.06.17

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 6-12

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink Trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Changes: Cowtown Leathermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday. Fort Worth Treehouse meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Reflection: TGRA cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Frat Party Gone Wild fundraiser for IGRA with entertainment and auction at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Dallas Bears club night on Saturday. Line dance lessons with Yoshi at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Mr. Dallas Eagle contest all weekend.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Fantasha, Raquel, Bleach and Rita Fine on Monday. Krystal & the Kool Kids with Chanel LaMasters, Athena, Rocky and Raquel on Tuesday.

• Marty’s Live: Lesbian night featuring sexy female dancers on Tuesday.

• Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke with progressive cash prize on Saturday.

• Rainbow Lounge: Drag Warz with new host Chanel LaMasters open to all talented individuals with cash prize of $150 at 11 p.m. in Wednesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Man Candy at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Dance lessons at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Smokin Rita on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Open mic with Kathy & Bella on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Jamie Perry, Kelexis, Jenna and Layla on Friday. Rising Star with Asia and Kelexis on Thursday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Imperial Court annual Snowflake Pageant at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Scene Photography by Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth

Comments (powered by FaceBook)