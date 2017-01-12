Scene • 01.13.17

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 13-19

BJ’s NXS!: Papa Ray’s cookout on the patio at 6 p.m. Sybil’s Sunday Strip Off at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
• Club Changes: Miss Wall of Food Candidate Show at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Mr. and Miss Wall of Food 2017 at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Rhonda Mae’s Wall Of Food Show from 8 p.m.-midnight on Thursday.
Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps club night on Friday. Bear Dance–Slave to the Dark Beat with DJ Decoding Jesus starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday. NLA–Dallas  club night on Saturday.
JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Daphne, May May Graves, Your Highness and  Stefani on Monday.
Marty’s Live: Champagne Chanel’s Showcase on Monday.
Rainbow Lounge: Free tacos from 8-10 p.m. on Taco Tuesday,
Round-Up Saloon: Sing a Little Song karaoke at 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Sue Ellen’s: This Free Life featuring guest DJ Citizen Jane on Friday. Cherry Bomb on Saturday. Kathy & Bella ay 3:30 p.m. and Barefoot Hippies at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Rose Room: Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Taejah L. Thomas, Roxy Brooks, Layla and Jenna on Friday.
Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Urban Cowboy Saloon: TGRA show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

