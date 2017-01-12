Scene • 01.13.17

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 13-19

• BJ’s NXS!: Papa Ray’s cookout on the patio at 6 p.m. Sybil’s Sunday Strip Off at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Changes: Miss Wall of Food Candidate Show at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Mr. and Miss Wall of Food 2017 at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Rhonda Mae’s Wall Of Food Show from 8 p.m.-midnight on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: Discipline Corps club night on Friday. Bear Dance–Slave to the Dark Beat with DJ Decoding Jesus starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday. NLA–Dallas club night on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Daphne, May May Graves, Your Highness and Stefani on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Champagne Chanel’s Showcase on Monday.

• Rainbow Lounge: Free tacos from 8-10 p.m. on Taco Tuesday,

• Round-Up Saloon: Sing a Little Song karaoke at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Sue Ellen’s: This Free Life featuring guest DJ Citizen Jane on Friday. Cherry Bomb on Saturday. Kathy & Bella ay 3:30 p.m. and Barefoot Hippies at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Taejah L. Thomas, Roxy Brooks, Layla and Jenna on Friday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: TGRA show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Scene Photographerd: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

