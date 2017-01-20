Scene • 01.20.17

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 20–26:

• Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday and Tuesday. Chris Chism and the Band on Saturday and Thursday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. Ilumin on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink trivia second anniversary on Tuesday.

• Club Changes: Wall of Food meeting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Club Reflection: Party on the Patio at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Trinity River Bears brunch at 12:30 p.m. at Shaw’s, 1051 W. Magnolia Ave. followed by meeting at 2:30 p.m. and cookout at 4p.m. at Club Reflection on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Team Friendly Wintertime Underwear Auction at 8 p.m. on Friday. Donna DuMae’s 32nd Birthday Show benefiting AIDS Services Dallas at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Onyx Central Southwest Chapter club night on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Fantasha, Athena, Kira, Mulan on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Cash prize pool tournament at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour on Friday. Project Funway with Sassy at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on the main floor on Friday. Ciao Bella on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Barefoot Hippies at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Kelexis, Cassie, Krystal, Trinity K. Bonet, Jenna, Asia, Layla on Saturday. Asia, Kelexis, Krystal, Trinity K. Bonet, Sasha A., Cassie on Sunday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Psychic Night with Cheryl Andrea from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. NM Jazztet at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Show Tune Night with Pamela McLain at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Mary Lee on guitar on Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Imperial Court Queen Mother Review at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)