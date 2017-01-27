Scene • 01.27.17

Making the SCENE the week of Jan. 27–Feb. 2:

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. WalterLee on Saturday. K-Marie on Tuesday. Chris Chism on Wednesday. So Strung Out with Spencer West on Thursday.

• BJ’s NXS!: Sybil’s Sunday Strip Off at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Cedar Grove: Drag Brunch emceed by Jenni P at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Show from 10-11:30 p.m. on Friday. Wall of Food show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court fundraiser for National Foundation for Transplants at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Imperial Court cookout at 4 p.m. and TGRA presents Christmas Leftovers Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday. TGRA Cajun Cookoff at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

• Dallas Eagle: Mr. Texas Leather on Friday and Saturday. DJ C-Rail presents Diva Night at the Dallas Eagle on Saturday. The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Wayne Davis hosting Match Game from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Hidden Door: Messy Mondays great patio weather or a great day to play darts or pool.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Krystal & the Cool Kids with Sasha A., Mulan and Valerie J. on Tuesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Jeff Doll spinnin’ hits from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and today for Mancandy on Sunday at 8 p.m.

• Sue Ellen’s: Miss Marcy and her Sugar Daddies on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Ashley Bradberry at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Cassie, Jenna, Krystal, Sweet Savage, Layla, Kelexis and Asia on Friday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Linda and Larry Petty at 8 p.m. on Friday. Plus One Jazz at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Bernie Siben with show tunes at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Don & Steve Show at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: H.E.L.P.’s King & Queen of Mardi Gras Contest at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.



• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: DIVA Draft Party from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

