Scene • 02.10.17

Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 10–16:

• Alexandre’s: Walter Lee on Friday. Filter Kings on Saturday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. Liz Mikel on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• BJ’s NXS!: Friday Play is where fantasy meets reality all February long.

• Cedar Grove: DJ Jose G with 80s night on Tuesday and Ladies’ Night on Wednesday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Zeus Comics mix and mingle with creator/writer/artist Phil Jimenez from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Changes: Cowtown Leathermen meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Reflection: TGRA cookout at 4 p.m. and King and Queen of the Trailer Park at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Wall of Food Show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: Miss Unhappily Ever After hosted by International LeatherSir 2016 Tug Whitehead and benefitting the Sharon St. Cyr Fund at 7 p.m. on Friday. Discipline Corps club night on Friday. NLA–Dallas club night on Saturday. Dynamic Duets at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Valentine’s Day with Krystal & the Kool Kids Valerie J., Sasha A. and Mulan on Tuesday.

• Marty’s Live: Poker at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

• Pekers: Fundraiser benefiting MSRNT, Tucker’s Gift, the LGBT Senior Coalition on Aging and AIDS Walk South Dallas with food at 4 p.m. and Is It Love or Is It Memorex hosted by Nia Courtland and Bianca Davenport showtime at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

• Rainbow Lounge: Kennedy Davenport and Ginnger Minj at 8 p.m. on Friday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Miss Round-Up Sassy hosts Project Funway, a design game show. Materials and mannequins provided with $100 cash prize to the winner on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Straw Hat Society on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Open mic with Kathy & Bella on Wednesday.



• The Rose Room: Cassie, Kelexis, Asia, Josephine O’Hara Andrew, Jenna, Krystal and Layla on Saturday.

• TMC: The Mining Company: Happy hour 5-8 p.m. Friday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Joseph Reyna on Guitar on Friday. Apollo Combo on Saturday. Show Tunes with Bernie Siben on Wednesday. Mary Lee on guitar on Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Imperial Court Emperor’s Red & White Ball and candidate presentation buffet at 5 p.m. and ball at 6 p.m. followed by bar crawl on Saturday.

•Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Broken Heart show tunes on Valentine’s Day on Tuesday.

Scene Photographerd: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

