Scene • 02-17-17

Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 17–23:

• Alexandre’s: Mi Diva Loca on Friday. Chris Chism and the Band on Saturday and Thursday.

K-Marie on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday.

• BJ’s NXS!: The original Trashy Tuesday with the hottest dancers.

• Club Reflection: Cowtown Leathermen cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Your Highness, Stefani, Xana Frost and Athena on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Tuesdays with Blake.

• Rainbow Lounge: Bianca Davenport Starr welcomes Beverly Bogue, Iroc O. Goodness and Kiana Lee with a closing production tribute to Whitney Paige at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour on Friday. Dance lessons at 8:30 on Tuesday, Wednesday

and Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on the main floor on Friday. Chix on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Tyla Taylor at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Jasmine Masters, Chanel LaMasters and Alyssa Edwards on Sunday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Psychic night with Cheryl Andrea on Friday. NM Jazztet on Saturday. Denise Lee on Tuesday. Show Tunes with Kim Oliver on Wednesday. Don and Steve Show on Thursday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Monthly drag brunch hosted by Miss Gay Lone Star Tara St. Stone with Eva Royale, Mulan and May May Graves. Brunch catered by Chef Blythe’s Southern Bistro at 2 p.m. Showtime 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

