Scene • 02-24-17

Making the SCENE the week of Feb. 24–March 2

• Alexandre’s: Lala Johnson with Linny Nance and the Netowrk on Friday. Bondtourage on Saturday. Liz Mikel on Tuesday. Chris Chism on Wednesday. So Strung Out with spencer West on Thursday.

• BJ’s NXS!: Sixth annual Fat Tuesday celebration on Tuesday.

• Cedar Grove: Drag Brunch emceed by Jenni P at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Geeks Who Drink two year anniversary on Friday.

• Club Changes: Divine Miss Divas Show with Tasha LaMoore, Monique Rostin, Lova Chochran, Angel Simone and M.C. Shamoo at 10 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Back Patio Saturday Night from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday. Monthly Bear Gathering with Trinity River Bears meeting at 2:30 p.m. and Mardi Gras cook off from 5-7 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: Valentine Extravaganza Show with Mr. Dallas Pride 2016 Kenny Ivy from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. Miss Texas Gay Rodeo Association fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Angels vs Demons from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday. Mardi Gras Supper & Show from 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Carnival on Saturday. Cassie’s Freak Show with Fantasha, May May Graves and Mulan Alexis on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: A Hero in You, Celebrating Heroes in our Community, with emcee Devon DeVasquez at 7 p.m. on Friday.

• Rainbow Lounge: Meet Kennedy and Katya from RuPaul’s Season 7 on Friday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Join Miss Round-Up, Sassy O’Hara for Boys, Boots & Boxer Briefs to win a cash prize at 10 p.m. on Monday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Carnival on Saturday. Cherry Bomb performs. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Carnival with Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Jenna, Layla, Kelexis and Sasha A. on Saturday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Linda and Larry Petty at 8 p.m. on Friday. HausBone Jazz at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon:



• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Beads! Beads! Beads! Celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday.

Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February 24, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)