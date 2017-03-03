Scene • 03-03-17

Making the SCENE the week of March 3–9

• Alexandre’s: Girl’s Night Out with Peggy Honea on Friday. K-Marie on Saturday and Tuesday. Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Imperial Court’s annual Red Ribbon Show at 7 p.m. on Friday. Texas Gay Rodeo Association meeting at 2 p.m. and Cowtown Leathermen’s first Sunday cookout and fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday. Mother Michial Community Service Awards with buffet 7 p.m. and awards at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Dallas Eagle: South Central Leathersir, Leatherboy and Community Bootblack on Friday and Saturday. Dallas Bears club night on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show on Monday. Krystal and the Kool Kids on Tuesday.

• Pekers: The prize is $300 at Saturday night Karaoke. Sign up before 10:30 to win.

• Rainbow Lounge: Imperial Court candidate show at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boys, Boots and Boxer Briefs on Monday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Ciao Bella on Saturday. Kathy and Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Barefoot Hippies at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Imperial Court In-Town Show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

