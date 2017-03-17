Scene • 03-17-17

Posted on 16 Mar 2017 at 11:00pm

Making the SCENE the week of March 17–23:

•  1851 Club: All Star Drag Show at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

•  Alexandre’s: Chris Chism and the Band on Friday. Walter Lee on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on a Tuesday on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday.

•  BJ’s NXS!: Sybil Ann Storm hosts All Male Review at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

•  Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday.

Club Reflection: Party on the Patio at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Cowtown Third Sunday Cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

•  Dallas Eagle: Bear Lockdown from Friday afternoon through Sunday night.

•  Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night on Saturday.

•  JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dream Girls with Chanel, Daphne, Sassy, Sasha and Your Highness on Thursday.

•  Marty’s Live: Rudeboy Dallas male and female dancers from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays.

•  Rainbow Lounge: The Illusions of Rainbow presents Sweet Savage as Cher at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

•  Round-Up Saloon: Ber Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Lost Souls Bachelor Auction at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Sue Ellen’s: Jennie Dale Lord on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

•  The Rose Room: St. Patrick’s Day with Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Savanna Stevens, Kelexis, Jenna and Plastique on Friday.

•  Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Urban Cowboy Saloon: The Sh*t Show with Frida Monet, Eva Royale, Bleach and Kylee Fatale at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Saint Patrick’s Day Party on Friday.

Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

