Scene • 03-17-17

-
-
18th & Vine BBQ: Best Dining Experience
-
-
Al’s Formal Wear: Best Wedding Service Provider
-
-
Warwick Melrose: Best Local Hotel
-
-
ATT Performing Arts Center: Best Theatrical Presenter; Winspear Opera House: Best Performance Venue
-
-
Wayne Smith: Best Karaoke Host; Cher-E-Oke at Liquid Zoo: Best Theme Night
-
-
Resource Center: Best Nonprofit
-
-
Out of the Closet: Best Thrift Store
-
-
Advanced Skin: Best Cosmetic Practitioner
-
-
Bread Winners: Best Brunch
-
-
Campisi’s: Best Italian/Pizza
-
-
Cassie Nova (right): Best Local Drag Queen
-
-
Cosmic Cafe: Best Vegetarian Spot
-
-
Dallas Arboretum: Best Public Space
-
-
Dallas Museum of Art: Best Museum
-
-
Dr. Niroomand: Best Dermatologist
-
-
Fantastic Moves: Best Movers
-
-
Flower Reign: Best Florist
-
-
Gloria’s: Best Tex-Mex
-
-
The Grapevine: Best Straight Bar for LGBTs
-
-
Highland Park ER: Best Urgent/Emergency Care
-
-
Hollywood Feed: Best Pet Supply, Best Grooming
-
-
Justin Murphy: Best Personal Trainer
-
-
Kaliente: Best Latin Club
-
-
LA Fitness: Best Gym
-
-
Love Field Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram: Best Domestic Auto Dealer
-
-
Lula B’s: Best Vintage/Antique Shop
-
-
Nailed Nail Bar: Best Mani-Pedi
-
-
Norma’s Cafe: Best Diner
-
-
Park Cities Pets: Best Pet Services
-
-
Pecan Lodge: Best Barbecue
-
-
Pooch Patio: Best Boarding/Kenneling
-
-
Robb Conover: Best Local Artist; Gallery 3: Best Local Art Gallery
-
-
Ron Allen: Best CPA
-
-
Sean Baugh (left): Best Local Role Model; Turtle Creek Chorale: Best Organization, Best Local Arts Group
-
-
Shippy Chiropractic: Best Chiropractor
-
-
Southwest Airlines: Best Airline
-
-
SPCA: Best Animal Adoption
-
-
Steven Graves: Best Insurance Agent; Candy Marcum: Best Counselor
-
-
Toyota of Irving: Best Import Auto Dealer
-
-
Uptown Physicians: Best General Practitioners, Best HIV Specialists, Best Group Medical Practice
-
-
Velvet Taco: Best Taqueria
-
-
Kroger Cedar Springs: Best Grocery Store
Making the SCENE the week of March 17–23:
• 1851 Club: All Star Drag Show at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
• Alexandre’s: Chris Chism and the Band on Friday. Walter Lee on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on a Tuesday on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday.
• BJ’s NXS!: Sybil Ann Storm hosts All Male Review at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.
• Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday.
• Club Reflection: Party on the Patio at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Cowtown Third Sunday Cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
• Dallas Eagle: Bear Lockdown from Friday afternoon through Sunday night.
• Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night on Saturday.
• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dream Girls with Chanel, Daphne, Sassy, Sasha and Your Highness on Thursday.
• Marty’s Live: Rudeboy Dallas male and female dancers from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays.
• Rainbow Lounge: The Illusions of Rainbow presents Sweet Savage as Cher at 9 p.m. on Saturday.
• Round-Up Saloon: Ber Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Lost Souls Bachelor Auction at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
• Sue Ellen’s: Jennie Dale Lord on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
• The Rose Room: St. Patrick’s Day with Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Savanna Stevens, Kelexis, Jenna and Plastique on Friday.
• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.
• Urban Cowboy Saloon: The Sh*t Show with Frida Monet, Eva Royale, Bleach and Kylee Fatale at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Saint Patrick’s Day Party on Friday.
Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth
Comments (powered by FaceBook)