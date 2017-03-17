Scene • 03-17-17

Making the SCENE the week of March 17–23:

• 1851 Club: All Star Drag Show at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Alexandre’s: Chris Chism and the Band on Friday. Walter Lee on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on a Tuesday on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday.

• BJ’s NXS!: Sybil Ann Storm hosts All Male Review at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Reflection: Party on the Patio at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Cowtown Third Sunday Cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Bear Lockdown from Friday afternoon through Sunday night.



• Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Dream Girls with Chanel, Daphne, Sassy, Sasha and Your Highness on Thursday.

• Marty’s Live: Rudeboy Dallas male and female dancers from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. on Fridays.

• Rainbow Lounge: The Illusions of Rainbow presents Sweet Savage as Cher at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Ber Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Lost Souls Bachelor Auction at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Jennie Dale Lord on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: St. Patrick’s Day with Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Savanna Stevens, Kelexis, Jenna and Plastique on Friday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: The Sh*t Show with Frida Monet, Eva Royale, Bleach and Kylee Fatale at 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Saint Patrick’s Day Party on Friday.

Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

