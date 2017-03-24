Scene • 03-24-17

Making the SCENE the week of March 24–30

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. Bad Habits on Saturday. Liz Mikel on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday.

• Cedar Grove: Drag Brunch emceed by Jenni P at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Changes: Miss Outta Sight 2017 at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Club Reflection: Trinity River Bears cobbler bake-off at 4 p.m. on Sunday. A Springtime Menagerie Show at 7 p.m. on Sunday. TGRA Royalty Competition and Stepdown at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• Dallas Eagle: Ms. GPOL Briella presents Dungeons and Drag Queens benefiting Ms. Great Plains Olympus Leather travel fund from 5-10 p.m. on Friday. United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Wheel of Drag from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday. Drag Duet Roulette benefits Sharon St Cyr Fund from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show with Fantasha, Elliott, Rita Fine and Mulan on Monday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boots, Boys and Boxer Briefs at 10 p.m. on Monday.

• S4: Cassie, Layla, Jenna, Tina Burner, Krystal, Sasha and Mistique Summers on Saturday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Lauren Alexander on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m.



• The Rose Room: Cassie, Layla, Krystal, Tina Burner, Monet, Jenna and Fantasha on Friday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Trixie Mattel and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9 watch party at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Bake sale from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

