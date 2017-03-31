Scene • 03-31-17

Making the SCENE the week of March 31-April 6

Alexandre’s: Filter Kings on Saturday, Karaoke with Wayne Smith on Sunday, Broadway on a Tuesday with K-Marie, Chris Chism on Wednesday and Spencer West and So Strung Out on Thursday

Barbara’s Pavillion: Thursday night Karaoke with Double Dee at 9 p.m.

Cedar Springs Tap House: Hangover Brunch, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Every Thursday is Cher-E-Oke with Wayne Smith, 10 p.m.-midnight.

Dallas Eagle: Lip Sync Battle — Beyond Vanilla, 6-10 p.m. Saturday; Steven and Ronni’s Trash Disco Wedding, 4-5 p.m. Sunday.

JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show on Monday; Krystal and the Cool Kids on Tuesday, and Dream Girls on Thursday.

Liquid Zoo Sports Bar & Grille: Homemade fresh angus burgers and fries and karaoke seven nights at week at 9 p.m.

Marty’s Live: Thirsty Thursdays with Andy Phann, with $5 Fireballs, hot dancers and poker at 7:30 p.m.

Pekers: Totally Twisted Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night.

Rainbow Lounge: The Illusions of Rainbow Saturday night at 9 p.m., with Ivanna Tramp as Tina Turner, Daphne Rio St. James as Dolly Parton and Chanel St. John as Mary J. Blige.

Rose Room: Show times each Friday and Saturday at 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Thursday’s Rising Star shows at 11 p.m.

Round-Up Saloon: Mancandy on Sunday, with boys, booty and beats, and Jeff Doll spinning the hits from the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s and today.

Sue Ellen’s: Your home for watching the NCAA Women’s Final Four on Friday and Saturday, plus Ciao Bella at 10 p.m. on Friday, Cherry Bomb at 10 p.m. on Saturday, and Kathy and Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Barefoot Hippies at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. Also on Sunday, the Miss Gay Dallas State and State At Large from 6-9 p.m. in the Music Lounge.

Zipperz: No Cover Monday with sounds by Rudeboy Dallas from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Scene Photographerd: Kay Haygood and Chad Mantooth

