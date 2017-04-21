Scene • 04-21-17

Making the SCENE the week of April 4-21

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. No Label on Saturday. Ewayne Smith on Sunday. Liz Mikel on Tuesday. Anna Fredericka Popova on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Cedar Grove: DFW Federal Club mixer from 6-8 p.m. on Friday.

• Club Changes: All Organizations Community Highlights Show at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Reflection: Trinity River Bears meeting at 2:30 p.m., cookout at 4 p.m. and show at 7 p.m.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Let’s Sing the Blues benefiting GDMAF from 7-10 p.m. on Friday. South Central Leatherboy 2017 boy dontrel presents A Night of Fantasy including a medieval fantasy-themed bake sale from 6–10 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears present Cake Walk and auction fundraiser from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Rainbow Lounge: Super Sunday show is a benefit for Willie Snider, hosted by Bianca Davenport Starr at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Miss Gay South Central Newcomer & At Large at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Andrew Christian book signing and fashion show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. Droo on Saturday. Kathy & Bella and Bad Habits on Sunday. Kathy Corbin’s going away party on Sunday. Linze Serell presents Miss Fire & Ice State and State At Large at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• UrbanCowboy Saloon: Bar crawl to follow Investitures XXXVIII. Buffet at 5 p.m. Show 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Mee Maw Walker’s happy hour benefits LifeWalk from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition April 21, 2017.

