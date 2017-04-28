Scene • 04-28-17

Making the SCENE the week of April 28–May 4:

• Cedar Springs Wine Walk at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Alexandre’s: Three Drunk Monkeys on Friday. No Label on Saturday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Chris Chism on Wednesday. So Strung Out with Spencer West on Thursday.

• BJ’s NXS!: A night full of Latin flair on Fiesta Wednesdays.

• Cedar Grove: Drag Brunch emceed by Jenni P at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Resident smartass, Jason Warren, kicks off Geeks Who Drink Pub Quizzes on Tuesday.

• Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Wall of food Show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: King Of The Rodeo candidate event at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents the CPR Ball from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday and Match Game benefiting GDMAF from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Rainbow Lounge: Illusions of Rainbow show at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Miss Big Thickette 2017 at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Mis Gay Texas USofA Newcomer Pageant, Monday through Wednesday.

• S4: Tasha Kohl show at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Lauren Alexander on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Marisela on Sunday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Rick & Phil’s Bon Voyage Show benefits Wall of Food at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

