Scene • 05-26-17

Making the SCENE the week of May 26–June 1:

• Alexandre’s: Mi Diva Loca on Friday. Walter Lee on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on a Tuesday. Bianka on Wednesday.

• BJ’s NXS!: Ay’sia’s All Male Review at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

• Cedar Grove: Drag Brunch emceed by Jenni P at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Changes: The Divine Miss Divas Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Wall of Food Show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Cookout at 4 p.m. and Boots and Briefs Underwear Auction at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Underwear Night by Cellblock 13 on Wednesday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Marty’s Live: Chicken Lettuce Wraps served at 6:30 on Wrap It Up Tuesdays.

• Pekers: 10-year anniversary celebration from 7-9 p.m. on Friday.

• Rainbow Lounge: Drag Warz at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Memorial Day Sunday Beach Party from noon-2 a.m. on Sunday. Boys, Boots & Boxer Briefs at 10 p.m. on Monday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Reckless Angels on Saturday. Bella & Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Lauren Alexander on Sunday. Tuesday Bluesday with Tyla on Tuesday. Open mic night with Bella & Izzy on Wednesday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Comic clips on Friday. Hot hits on Saturday. Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Sunday. 90S hits on Monday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 26, 2017.

