Scene • 06-02-17

Making the SCENE the week of June 2–8:

• Alexandre’s: Girls Night Out with Sandra Kaye on Friday. Bianka on Saturday and Wednesday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie-Broadway on a Tuesday.

• BJ’s NXS!: The original Trashy Tuesday with the hottest dancers all night.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Voice of Pride preliminary at 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

• Club Reflection: Cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Great Plains Olympus Leather meet and greet at 7 p.m. on Friday and contest at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Wiener Fest 2017 by Team Friendly DFW from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday. Dallas Bears club night on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Miss PSSA show benefiting SPCA, Resource Center and World Series qualifying teams starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Wine Walk begins in tent outside Roundup at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. IGRA’s country western dance weekend of parties, workshops and dance exhibitions and competitions begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

• S4: Taylor Dayne, David Hernandez and Cece Peniston at 8:15 p.m. at Metroball on Friday

• Sue Ellen’s: Bulldogs and Brews benefiting No Borders Bulldog Rescue from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Wendy Ho on Sunday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Wall of Food show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 02, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)