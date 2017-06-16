Scene • 06-16-17

Making the SCENE the week of June 16–22:

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the Scene section in the June 9 issue of Dallas Voice, we inadvertently omitted photographer credits on photos from the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund’s 2017 MetroBall. Photos of CeCe Peniston and Taylor Dayne were provided by Jason Skidmore. Photos of the MetroBall Logo, David Hernandez and friends and two men in MetroBall t-shirts with a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were provided by Eric Dickson with Arcus Media. We regret the error.

• Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday. Chris Chism and the band on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. Walter Lee on Tuesday. Bianka on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: Cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday. Texas Gay Rodeo Association Terry Covington Show at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Empress Ball benefiting SSC Fund at 7 p.m. on Saturday. • Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night on Saturday at 10 p.m. Purchase a pie to throw in the face of current and past emperors and empresses from 7-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Cher-e-oke with Wayne Smith at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

• Marty’s Live: Nina Bo’Nina Brown with special performances by Nicole O’Hara Munro, Blerach, Raquel Blake, Leyla Edwards and Mulan meet and greet at 10:30 p.m. and show at midnight on June 17.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Project Funway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Mustache Envy on Friday. The Helen Hannas on Saturday. Bella and Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Tyla Taylor on Sunday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Qlive presents Too Soon? Open mic comedy with a bite with Kyle and Todd on Tuesday. Give Back Wednesday benefits Help FTW.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Does Your Father Know? Turnabout 2017 benefit for Resource Center at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth

Comments (powered by FaceBook)