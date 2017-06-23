Scene • 06-23-17

Making the SCENE the week of June 23–29:

• Alexandre’s: Blondtourage on Friday. Bad Habits on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. Walter Lee on Tuesday. Bianka on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• BJ’s NXS!: New Years in June with $1,000 in cash prizes, free champagne at midnight, two balloon drops — at midnight and 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

• Club Changes: Imperial Court presents Pre-Independence

Day Show benefiting Reign XXXVIII Charities at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

• Club Reflection: The Imperial Court presents an evening of TV theme songs benefiting HELP PrEP Clinic at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Trinity River Bears meeting at 2:30 p.m. and cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Sir LT’s Bearlesque Brigade show and silent auction from 6-10 p.m. on Friday. United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Diva Devo fundraiser for the Sharon St. Cyr Fund from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday. Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Miss Firecracker from 6-10 p.m. on Sunday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Kaliente: Voice of Pride on Tuesday.

• Mable Peabody’s: Celebrating Pride all weekend with Queeraoke on Friday, Omni Freak Dance on Saturday and free hotdogs and chips at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Marty’s Live: Aja from RuPaul’s Drag Race with special appearances by Nicole Ohara Munro, Bleach, Raquel Blake, Leyla Edwards and Mulan. Meet and greet at 10 p.m. and show at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

• Pekers: Linda Petty and the Main Event at 7 p.m. on Friday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boys, Boots and Boxer Briefs at 10 p.m. on Monday. Mr. and Miss Round-Up 2017 at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Ponder the Albatross on Saturday. Bella and Darla at 3:30 p.m. followed by Bad Habits on Sunday. Miss Golden Globe State and State at Large Preliminary — A Night of Black Magic at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Mr. and Miss Texas Wessland 2017 at 10 p.m. on Thursday. $15 admission. $40 VIP.

