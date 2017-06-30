Scene • 06-30-17

Making the SCENE the week of June 30–July 6:

• Alexandre’s: Three Drunk Monkeys on Friday. Walter Lee on Saturday and Tuesday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. Bianka on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• BJ’s NXS: Boom Goes the Dynamite hosted by Mr. and Miss Charity America at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• Club Changes: Lova Cochran’s Retirement Show at 10 p.m. on Friday. Wall of Food show at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Reflection: TGRA meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. First Sunday Cowtown Leathermen Cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Adventures in Wuzzieland at 8 p.m. on Friday and Drag Bag V on Saturday at 7 p.m. Dallas Bears club night on Saturday. Cigar & Scotch Social from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Monday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday.

• Liquid Zoo: Wayne Smith at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

• Mable Peabody’s: Comedy variety, improv, stand up show on Friday.

• Marty’s Live: Voice of Pride Quarter Finals on Thursday.

• Pekers: Karaoke at 9:45 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Mancandy at 8 p.m. on Sunday. Boys, Boots and Boxer Briefs at 10 p.m. on Monday.

• S4: Independence Party. Doors open at 9 p.m. on Monday.

• The Rose Room: Kennedy Davenport on Friday and Saturday. Mr. Gay America featuring appearances by Forever Miss and Mr. Gay Americas at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets at MGATickets.com.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: The final World Series Benefit Show hosted by Korina Duvalle at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Show tunes at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 30, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)