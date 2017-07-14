Scene • 07-14-17

Dallas Voice’s pampered pets

Making the SCENE the week of July 14–20:

• Alexandre’s: Stephanie Sallie on Friday. No Label on Saturday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. K-Marie Broadway on Tuesday. Bianka on Wednesday. Chris Chism on Thursday.

• BJ’s NXS!: Voice of Pride Quarter-Final on Sunday.

• Club Changes: Treehouse meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Club Reflection: Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food Bastille Day Ball benefits the AOC Food Pantry with buffet at 6 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. TGRA cookout at 4 p.m. and show at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Damn It’s Hot at 7 p.m. on Friday. Discipline Corps club night at 10 p.m. on Friday. UCLSE Turn-About show at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• Onyx: Central Southwest Chapter club night at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Cassie’s Freak Show at 11 p.m. on Monday

• Kaliente: Voice of Pride Quarter-Final on Tuesday.

• Marty’s Live: Chanel Champagne presents Showcase Mondays.

• Pekers: Karaoke fundraiser for Lifewalk Team ASD from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Boys, Boots & Boxer Briefs at 10 p.m. on Monday. Round-Up presents BearCity 3 in Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Studio Movie Grill, 11170 N. Central Expressway. Project Funway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Cherry Bomb on Saturday. Kathy and Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Jennie Dale Lord at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Miss Silver Star State and State at Large on Sunday. Kathy and Bella open mic at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: DFW Pride Happy Hour 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: TGRA state meeting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. TGRA show at 9 p.m. on Saturday. Wall of Food show at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: PSSA Spring Awards from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood and Chad Mantooth

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition July 14, 2017.

