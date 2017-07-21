Scene • 07-21-17

Making the SCENE the week of July 24–27:

• Alexandre’s: K-Marie on Friday and Tuesday. Chris Chism and the Band on Saturday and Thursday. Wayne Smith on Sunday. Bianka on Wednesday.

• Club Changes: Wall of Food meeting at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Club Reflection: Trinity River Bears meeting at 2:30 p.m. and cookout at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

• Dallas Eagle: Wayne Davis hosts the United Court of the Lone Star Empire’s Christmas in July fundraiser for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

• JR.’s Bar & Grill: Road to Newcomers USofA, a benefit show for Rocky Tacoma, hosted by Kelexis Davenport at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Round-Up Saloon: Bear Happy Hour at 6 p.m. on Friday. Boys, Boots, & Boxer Briefs on Monday.

• Sue Ellen’s: Reckless Angels on Saturday. Kathy & Bella at 3:30 p.m. and Bad Habits at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

• The Rose Room: Miss Gay Texas America 2017 final night at 9 p.m. on Friday. Miss LifeWalk at 5:30 for VIPs, doors at 6 p.m. and show at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: The Sh*t Show with Frida Monet, Bleach, Nia Courtland and Sofonda John at 10:30 p.m. on Friday

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: Karaoke at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Jada Pinkett

Fox at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

