Scene • 12-30-16

Making the SCENE the week of Dec. 30–Jan. 5:

• BJ’s NXS!: Dance floor opens at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with free champagne toast and two balloon drops at midnight and 1 a.m. Skip the line with a VIP card.

• Cedar Grove: Drag Brunch MC’d by Jenni P at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

• Cedar Springs Tap House: Chick Happy Hour from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday.

• Club Changes: Shamoo and Deejay DJ entertain all night long on New Year’s Eve.

• Club Reflection: New Year’s Eve Party on the Patio on Saturday.

• Dallas Eagle: New Years Eve Party with DJ Benson on Saturday.

• Panoptikon: New Years Eve masquerade party with tables available and midnight champagne toast at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Pekers: Make reservations for New Year’s Eve with Sable Alexander and Linze Serell. Showtime at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

• Rainbow Lounge: New Year’s Eve Red & White Party with free champagne and cash balloon drop hosted by Ivana Tramp from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday.

• Round-Up Saloon: New Blue Year’s Eve on Saturday. $20 in advance. $30 at the door. $300 VIP tables for four available including reserved parking and a waiter. Cash balloon drop, champagne toast, dinner and breakfast buffet.

• Sue Ellen’s: T&A Karaoke on Monday. Tuesday Tease on Tuesday. Open Mic with Kathy & Bella on Wednesday.

• The Rose Room: New Year’s Eve with Cassie, Asia, Krystal, Chevelle Brooks, Layla, Kelexis and Jenna on Saturday.

• Two Corks and a Bottle: Show Tune Night from 7-10 p.m. on Wednesday.

• Urban Cowboy Saloon: Eva Royale, Korina Duvalle, Bleach and Bianca Davenport headline the New Year’s Eve Party at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

• Woody’s Sports & Video Bar: New Year’s Eve with free buffet, party hats, noise makers, midnight cash drop and champagne toast on Saturday. No cover. Dallas at Philadelphia at noon on Sunday.

Scene Photographers: Kat Haygood

Comments (powered by FaceBook)