FAMILY LIFE: Back to school… but which one?

So, it’s time to consider going to college. While you or your queer kids may have picked one already, if not, you might want to know where a gay student would thrive.

College Choice, an online publication that ranks colleges by various criteria, has come out with a list of the 50 best universities and colleges to attend for LGBTQ youth. Basing its decisions on information provided on the colleges’ websites, the Campus Pride Index and other data, it created an alphabetical listing of the 50 best. Of those on the list, only two are located in Texas: UT Austin and the University of Houston. Not surprisingly, many California colleges figure prominently.

Here is the complete list:

Bridgewater State University; Case Western Reserve University; Cornell University; Duke University; Harvey Mudd College; Indiana University; Johns Hopkins University; Kansas State University; Lehigh University; Macalester College; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; New York University; Northern Kentucky University; Northwestern University; Oberlin College; Ohio State University; Pennsylvania State University; Princeton University; Rutgers, State University of New Jersey; San Diego State University; Southern Illinois University; Southern Oregon University; Stony Brook University; Tufts University; UCLA; UMass Amherst; University of Arizona; University of California Davis; University of California San Diego; University of California Santa Barbara; University of Central Florida; University of Colorado at Boulder; University of Connecticut; University of Houston; University of Iowa; University of Maine; University of Maryland College Park; University of Michigan; University of Minnesota Morris; University of Minnesota Twin Cities; University of Oregon; University of Pennsylvania; University of Southern California; University of Texas Austin; University of Washington; University of Wisconsin Eau Claire; University of Wisconsin Green Bay; Washington State University; Washington University St. Louis; Williams College.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)